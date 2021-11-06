USDJ 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $1.28 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

