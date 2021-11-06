Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

