Vai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $415,966.00 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $110.08 million and approximately $415,966.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 128,895,547 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

