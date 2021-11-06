Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $219.45

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.45 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.94), with a volume of 51,919 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

