VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $25.09. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

