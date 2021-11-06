Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 119,501 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.94% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $51,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 45.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.59.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

