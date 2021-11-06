Vanguard Group Inc. Has $53.06 Million Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.05% of Surmodics worth $53,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surmodics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Surmodics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Surmodics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,614. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a P/E ratio of 569.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

