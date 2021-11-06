Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 178,188 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.45% of Franchise Group worth $48,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Franchise Group stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

