Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $321.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $230.94 and a 52 week high of $323.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

