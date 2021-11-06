Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $185.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $186.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

