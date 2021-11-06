Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.