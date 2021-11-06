Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 78,670 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 80.89%.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

