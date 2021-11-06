Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 0.7%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97). Approximately 57,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 96,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The company has a current ratio of 26.51, a quick ratio of 26.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.40. The stock has a market cap of £104.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.33.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

