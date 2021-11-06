Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.11

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.11 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 63.08 ($0.82). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 454,064 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.11. The company has a market cap of £226.81 million and a PE ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27). Also, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

