VIDT Datalink Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $9.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.