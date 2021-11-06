ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 22,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the average daily volume of 742 call options.

ViewRay stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

