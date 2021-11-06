Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.34

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.34 ($107.46) and traded as high as €93.59 ($110.11). Vinci shares last traded at €93.27 ($109.73), with a volume of 871,502 shares trading hands.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($115.88) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €105.31 ($123.90).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.55 and a 200 day moving average of €91.34.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

