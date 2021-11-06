Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $139.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

