Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,984.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,839.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,646.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,011.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock worth $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

