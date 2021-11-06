Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after acquiring an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.82 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.