Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE T opened at $25.10 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

