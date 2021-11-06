Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $28.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $145.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.