Webcoin (WEB) Market Capitalization Tops $37,938.09

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Webcoin has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Webcoin has a market cap of $37,938.09 and $848.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

Webcoin (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

