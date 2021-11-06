Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

