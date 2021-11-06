Whiteheart (WHITE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.54 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $511.27 or 0.00822169 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $36,635.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

