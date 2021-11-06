Widercoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,246.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $100,054.09 and approximately $18,246.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00083628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00081024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00099244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.92 or 0.07275904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,302.05 or 1.00046646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022112 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

