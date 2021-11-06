Wings (WINGS) Market Cap Hits $2.99 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $825.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00250057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00101475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

