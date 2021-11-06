Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,535 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Winnebago Industries worth $27,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 115,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 216.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.