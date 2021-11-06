Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.51

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and traded as high as $39.70. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 251,957 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,398,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter.

