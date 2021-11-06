Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will announce sales of $10.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $40.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.04 million, with estimates ranging from $50.26 million to $53.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOPH. Cowen began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

SOPH opened at $15.54 on Friday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

