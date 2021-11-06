Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Brilliant Earth Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

