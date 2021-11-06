Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report sales of $551.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.67 million and the lowest is $539.50 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.66. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.