Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post sales of $250,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

AUTL opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Read More: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.