Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

