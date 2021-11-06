Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.