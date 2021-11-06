Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $100.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

