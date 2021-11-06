Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Graco reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

