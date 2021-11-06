Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.55 Million

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to announce sales of $702.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $711.50 million. MRC Global reported sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 591,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 165,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $749.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 2.52.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

