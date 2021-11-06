Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $116.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.67 million to $117.00 million. Regional Management posted sales of $97.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $425.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.54 million to $425.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $471.96 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $473.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RM. JMP Securities lowered shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Regional Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

