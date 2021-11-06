Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Check.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STER. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,692,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,045,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $23.99 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

