Zacks: Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

AKA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.89% of a.k.a. Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

