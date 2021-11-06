Zacks: Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce $24.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $72.61 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Docebo by 37.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $3,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

