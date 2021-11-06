Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $687.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $713.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

