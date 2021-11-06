Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Zumiez worth $25,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

