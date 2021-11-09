0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $803,106.72 and $87,334.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

