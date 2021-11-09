40,755 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.