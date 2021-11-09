AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.45% of AAR worth $74,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 993,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after acquiring an additional 273,254 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 58.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 93.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 145,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

