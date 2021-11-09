ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of ABM Industries worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 55.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

