Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys $49,050.00 in Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott bought 9,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARAY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

