Adam Schoenfeld Sells 38,200 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 131.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

