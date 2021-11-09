Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $142,233.09 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 194.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $142,233.09 and $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,770.34 or 0.07078071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.